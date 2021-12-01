×
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens Models Fabletics’ New Category Launch, Velour

The line is out today.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Courtesy

Vanessa Hudgens is the face of Fabletics’ latest launch, “Velour,” a line out today made entirely of the fabric.

“Following our successful launch of Fabletics Lounge, we wanted to create a new collection for consumers that features comfort, style and versatility, while putting a unique spin on the velour fabric,” Felix del Toro, chief merchandise and design officer for Fabletics, told WWD in an exclusive statement. “As 2021 comes to a close, we find that more consumers are wearing their loungewear out and about as part of their everyday outfits. We created a collection that can be both fashionable and comfortable. With the launch of Velour, Fabletics has reinvented the 1970’s fabric for today’s modern woman.”

Targeting 18 to 45 year olds, the 32-piece collection is the brand’s first release as part of its new “lifestyle” category. Rooted in activewear, the company — founded in 2013 by the TechStyle Fashion Group — has also introduced men’s, sleep and “cold weather essentials.”

Vanessa Hudgens for Fabletics
Hudgens in Fabletics’ $49.95 (“VIP” price) “Gigi Velour Bodysuit.” Courtesy

Priced between $12.95 and $69.95 (the discounted “VIP” pricing for those signed up for the brand’s flexible membership program), the new line showcases ’70s-influenced silhouettes and designs, including bodysuits, biker shorts, high-waisted trousers and wide-leg jumpsuits.

“This Velour collection is so incredible that when I put it on, my entire vibe changes,” said Hudgens in a statement. The actress currently stars in Netflix’s “The Princess Switch 3,” as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!” “The pieces are so fun — fun to touch, fun to wear and definitely fun to style. Each look is bold, colorful, exciting — and best of all, comfortable. I was beyond ecstatic when Fabletics approached me about being the face of this campaign, and even more excited when I saw the pieces in person. Once you feel this velour fabric, you’ll never want to wear anything else. The brand has reinvented velour for today’s modern woman.”

Vanessa Hudgens for Fabletics
Vanessa Hudgens for Fabletics Courtesy
