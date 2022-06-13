Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Tony Awards

Vanessa Hudgens is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments this year.

On Sunday, the actress-singer wore a strapless, long sheath dress in black fluid jersey by Schiaparelli, designed by its creative director Daniel Roseberry, from the label’s spring 2022 collection for the 2022 Tony Awards.

She was styled by Jason Bolden, who also works with Cynthia Erivo, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union.

Hudgens was one of the many stars tapped as presenters for the annual awards ceremony, celebrating and recognizing achievements in Broadway.

Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Sarah Paulson and RuPaul Charles, among others, were also tapped to present at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Vanessa Hudgens in Schiaparelli at the 75th annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 12 in New York City. Michael Buckner for WWD

This year, Hudgens has experienced a bout of standout fashion moments. She stunned in a sheer black ensemble by Moschino at the Met Gala, and an array of statement-making looks at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, including Versace, Valentino and Vera Wang.

During the 2022 Oscars, she looked to Michael Kors, wearing a slinky, black cutout tank sequin dress topped with emerald jewels from Bulgari.

In April, the actress teamed with Fabletics to create a 16-piece loungewear collection, inspired by her own early Aughts style. The actress started her career in the early Aughts, most notably in Disney’s movie series “High School Musical.” The collaboration marked the second time Hudgens and Fabletics have worked together after the actress was the face of the brand’s December Velour campaign.

