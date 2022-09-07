Vanessa Kirby Wears Feathered and Sequined Valentino Dress at Venice Film Festival

Vanessa Kirby is the latest celebrity to have a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The actress walked the red carpet on Wednesday night during the 79th edition of the annual film festival for the premiere of her new film, “The Son.” Kirby walked the red carpet wearing a sequined and feather-embellished nude-colored dress from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. The look was styled by Ryan Hastings.

Vanessa Kirby in Valentino attends “The Son” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 7 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Kirby joined her costars on the red carpet, posing alongside Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Zen McGrath and others. Dern also had her own high-fashion moment on the red carpet, wearing a deep blue, sequin-embellished tulle dress with a sequined blazer jacket from Armani Privé’s fall 2022 couture collection.

French director Florian Zeller, Zen McGrath, Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman and Vanessa Kirby at the premiere of “The Son” on Sept. 7 at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. AFP via Getty Images

Kirby, best known for playing the role of Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown,” also participated in the photo call event for “The Son” earlier on Wednesday, where she had another standout fashion moment.

The actress attended the event wearing a red, two-piece set embellished with oversize flowers also from the Valentino fall 2022 couture collection.