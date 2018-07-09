Vanessa Zhang is a successful Chinese actress and entrepreneur who embraces her culture. Her latest obsession is fashion, so it makes sense that she would make the long trek to New York Men’s Day to showcase three emerging Chinese designers that she is sponsoring under her Vanessa Zhang Fashion Incubator.

The program seeks to support and foster promising fashion talents by offering professional coaching and the opportunity to access fashion resources worldwide.

The three designers she chose for the inaugural showing in New York were Kevin Ng of Unawares, a minimalistic tailored collection founded in 2012; Jiahao Wan, a 2018 Parsons graduate whose collection was inspired by Y2K, and Han Xu, whose line explores curve, light and color.

Zhang said she hopes by giving these designers a showcase, it will help elevate the status of Chinese designers around the world.