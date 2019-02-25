Fresh off the Oscars red carpet, the stars brought their A-game to the Vanity Fair 2019 after party.

At the red carpet for the annual after party, many of the night’s winners showed up with their shiny new gold statues in tow.

After an Internet-stopping performance of “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga arrived at the red carpet wearing the Brandon Maxwell black gown — and eye-catching 128-carat Tiffany yellow diamond — she wore while accepting the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Regina King, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress, changed out of her white Oscar de la Renta gown into a peach-toned Monique Lhuillier dress. Olivia Colman, the surprise winner of Best Actress, changed out of her Prada gown into a long-sleeved gold satin look by Stella McCartney.

While her mother — Lisa Bonet — dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in one of Karl Lagerfeld’s last couture looks for Fendi, Zoë Kravitz showed up to the Vanity Fair after party in her own show-stopping look: a $24,000, 18-karat gold bra top by from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti collection and a Saint Laurent maxiskirt.

Lupita Nyong’o also made a bold move on the Oscars and Vanity Fair red carpets, dressed in a white feathery Oscar de la Renta gown.

A few stars stayed in their looks from the Oscars ceremony, including Charlize Theron, who wore a baby blue, backless gown from Dior, and Sarah Paulson, who wore the pink cutout finale dress from Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2019 show at this month’s New York Fashion Week.

