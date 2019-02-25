View Slideshow
  View Gallery — 86   Photos

Fresh off the Oscars red carpet, the stars brought their A-game to the Vanity Fair 2019 after party.

At the red carpet for the annual after party, many of the night’s winners showed up with their shiny new gold statues in tow.

After an Internet-stopping performance of “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga arrived at the red carpet wearing the Brandon Maxwell black gown — and eye-catching 128-carat Tiffany yellow diamond — she wore while accepting the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Lady GagaVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Brandon Maxwell same outfit as catwalk model *10100245ap

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2019 After Party.  Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Regina King, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress, changed out of her white Oscar de la Renta gown into a peach-toned Monique Lhuillier dress. Olivia Colman, the surprise winner of Best Actress, changed out of her Prada gown into a long-sleeved gold satin look by Stella McCartney.

Regina KingVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Regina King in Monique Lhuillier at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.  Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

While her mother — Lisa Bonet — dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in one of Karl Lagerfeld’s last couture looks for Fendi, Zoë Kravitz showed up to the Vanity Fair after party in her own show-stopping look: a $24,000, 18-karat gold bra top by from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti collection and a Saint Laurent maxiskirt.

Karl Glusman (L) and Zoe Kravitz attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking.Vanity Fair Oscar Party - 91st Academy Awards, Beverly Hills, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Karl Glusman and Zoë Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.  NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o also made a bold move on the Oscars and Vanity Fair red carpets, dressed in a white feathery Oscar de la Renta gown.

Lupita Nyong'oVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Oscar De La Renta Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *10102982bl

Lupita Nyong’o in Oscar de la Renta at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.  Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

A few stars stayed in their looks from the Oscars ceremony, including Charlize Theron, who wore a baby blue, backless gown from Dior, and Sarah Paulson, who wore the pink cutout finale dress from Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2019 show at this month’s New York Fashion Week.

Click through the above gallery to see all the looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars 2019 after party.

Read more on the Oscars here:

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion Review: See the Most Memorable Looks

Billy Porter Wears Christian Siriano Tuxedo Gown at the Oscars 2019

Wes Gordon on Glenn Close’s Gold Carolina Herrera Oscars Gown

WATCH: How to Create the Ultimate Red Carpet-Worthy Look

Charlize Theron lady gaga Lupita Nyong’o Oscars red carpet Vanity Fair
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus