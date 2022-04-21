Vanity Fair Italy Presents New Metaverse Project

VANITY FAIR GOES META: On the occasion of the Venice Biennale, which this year is scheduled to run from Saturday to Nov. 27, Vanity Fair Italia is launching a project in the metaverse, called “MetaVanity.”

The project in collaboration with Valuart is inspired by the historic Pantheon in Rome, with a central space surmounted by an open dome, as in the original Roman monument, and 12 exhibition areas where users can enjoy various experiences. For instance, by downloading the free app Hadem, visitors will be able to move freely between the artworks and interact in creative and unusual ways in an apparently traditional cultural environment.

Vanity Fair’s meta space will feature 19 works from well-known artists in the international digital and crypto art scene such as Max Papeschi; Emanuele Dascanio; Quasimondo; Matt Kane; Skygolpe; Coldie; Jesse Draxler; Federico Clapis; Edo Bertoglio; Mimmo Dabbrescia; Neurocolor; Billelis; Fabio Giampietro; Vhils; Kyle Kemink; Luna Ikuta; Dangiuz; Gammatrace, and Stefano Contiero.

“In this space, where creativity has no boundaries, all the excellences, uniqueness and stories that Vanity Fair has always told in its pages, on its website, on its social channels will be celebrated,” stated Simone Marchetti, editor in chief of Vanity Fair Italia. “This exhibition is only the beginning, the prelude to a work that wants to be the frontier of a new evolution of experience, knowledge, information and entertainment.”

This is not the first time Vanity Fair Italia is experimenting with the new digital world.

In 2021, the magazine offered an NFT cover dedicated to the Italian pop-singer Elodie; in February 2022, with the debut of Vanity Player One, Vanity Fair created the first avatar of a newspaper starring in a fashion shoot, which also implemented interaction from readers, who could play with it on their smartphones.

“With MetaVanity, Vanity Fair has been able to fully embrace the constitutive values of the cultural revolution born of this moment,” said Etan Genini, chief executive officer and cofounder of Valuart. “It has allowed us to host some of the most extraordinary creative minds of today, leaving them free to operate in full respect of their history and become the life of a container that wants everything except contain, but to free experiences in the ether and give way to the visitor.”