Vans is doing its part to support the autism community.

The California-based division of VF Corp. has created an Autism Awareness Collection of footwear and apparel designed with special sensory-inclusive elements such as a calm color palette and details that focus on the senses of touch, sign and sound.

That includes the use of Vans’ ComfyCush technology in a model called the Old Skool, which features a blue suede upper in a checkerboard pattern with red velvet hearts and a special message on the back of each heel. A Slip-On PT shoe features a holographic water printed upper and blue twill sidewalls while another has the word Love printed on one foot and Vans on the other and a fuzzy blue heart.

In addition to the shoes, the collection includes long- and short-sleeve Ts for kids.

The collection was designed in partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards and a portion of the proceeds — with a commitment of at least $100,000 — will be donated to A.skate Foundation, which introduces skateboarding to children with autism.

The line will be available beginning this month at the Vans e-commerce site and its retail stores. The shoes retail for around $50 while the T-shirts are $24 for the short-sleeve and $28 for the long-sleeve.