Kith Spins Classic Vans Shoe Styles With Needle Point Prints for Summer 2022 Collaboration

Kith is reprising its partnership with Vault by Vans.

On Thursday, the popular streetwear retailer revealed on its official social media accounts that another collaboration with Vault by Vans will be released soon, featuring Kith-printed patterns on the brand’s signature Classic Slip-On LX and the OG Authentic LX.

The designs include Medallion, Azulejo Tile and Vintage Rose and come from Kith’s summer 2022 prints.

The shoes are created using a woven canvas needle point upper adorned with custom prints from the Kith summer 2022 in-line apparel collection. Both styles feature a high foxing vulcanized rubber waffle outsole with co-branding across the insole and woven label.

A closer look at the Kith x Vault by Vans summer collection. Courtesy of Kith

The collaboration will be available in both men’s and women’s sizing, as well as kids’ sizing. Prices for the adult shoes retail at $110 each while pre-school sizing will go for $55.

The Kith x Vault by Vans collection will release on Monday in-stores at Kith and online at its official e-commerce site and mobile app starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Earlier this month, the New York-based retailer teamed with Spider-Man to kick off the Marvel superhero’s 60th anniversary with a collaboration collection for Marvel’s Beyond Amazing global marketing campaign, limited-edition custom comic book and a pop-up in Queens, N.Y., the hometown of Kith founder Ronnie Fieg and Spider-Man alter ego Peter Parker.

Last month, Kith also partnered with TaylorMade to create a driver along with a line of complementary apparel such as varsity and coach’s jackets, wind shirts, hoodies and shorts.