Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish Design Luggage for Away

Away is continuing its designer partnerships series for a second year with a new batch of talent. The direct-to-consumer luggage company has teamed up with Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish on limited-edition designs.

Each label applied its aesthetic signatures to two key Away items, each designing a large carry-on and sling bag.

Vaquera’s cheeky, nihilistic outlook on New York City Youth culture was translated via a photorealistic rose that recalls the wrapping paper that city bodegas use to tie up sidewalk bouquets. Ashish’s larger-than-life approach to color and texture comes through with scratchy, digitized doodles. And Palomo Spain also covered its Away design in a large flower — his in black on a yellow background — recalling some of the Victorian mourning ensembles that have been referenced in earlier collections.

“It has been incredible to partner with such creatively diverse and bold minds for this year’s collaboration series. Each designer brought a new perspective to some of Away’s most beloved pieces. Utilizing original materials, prints and colors, the designers perfectly paired their distinct aesthetics with Away’s streamlined designs,” said Away chief design officer Cuan Hanly.

The designs hit Away’s website and retail stores Oct. 4 and range in price from $155 to $295.