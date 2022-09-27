×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish Design Luggage for Away

Away continues its designer partnerships series for a second year with a new batch of young talent.

Vaquera designers Bryn Taubensee and Patric
Vaquera designers Bryn Taubensee and Patric DiCaprio with their luggage designs for Away. Courtesy/Away

Away is continuing its designer partnerships series for a second year with a new batch of talent. The direct-to-consumer luggage company has teamed up with Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish on limited-edition designs.

Each label applied its aesthetic signatures to two key Away items, each designing a large carry-on and sling bag.

Vaquera’s cheeky, nihilistic outlook on New York City Youth culture was translated via a photorealistic rose that recalls the wrapping paper that city bodegas use to tie up sidewalk bouquets. Ashish’s larger-than-life approach to color and texture comes through with scratchy, digitized doodles. And Palomo Spain also covered its Away design in a large flower — his in black on a yellow background — recalling some of the Victorian mourning ensembles that have been referenced in earlier collections.

“It has been incredible to partner with such creatively diverse and bold minds for this year’s collaboration series. Each designer brought a new perspective to some of Away’s most beloved pieces. Utilizing original materials, prints and colors, the designers perfectly paired their distinct aesthetics with Away’s streamlined designs,” said Away chief design officer Cuan Hanly.  

The designs hit Away’s website and retail stores Oct. 4 and range in price from $155 to $295.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Hot Summer Bags

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Vaquera, Palomo Spain among Young Designers

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad