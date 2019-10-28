Leave it to John Varvatos to commemorate the debut of Led Zeppelin with a special apparel capsule.

On Monday, the designer released an exclusive collection that he worked on with the band to celebrate the release of their debut album on Jan. 12, 1969.

“Working with Led Zeppelin on this collaboration is a dream come true,” Varvatos said. “Their music and style has had a huge influence on me. It’s been incredible developing this collection with the band, and creating clothes that represent the roots of their style, but at the same time are extremely relevant today.”

The pieces include a distressed leather coat, a tour jacket bomber, a speckled sport coat, a leather jacket, T-shirt, jeans and scarves.

Varvatos has worked with the band members, including guitarist Jimmy Page, who appeared in his spring 2013 campaign. “I’m pleased that there is now a Led Zeppelin collection,” Page said. “I was really impressed with how everything came out.”

“The Varvatos style is unique, he’s out on his own,” added Robert Plant. “Above and beyond the crowd below.”

The collection is available on the Varvatos web site, in its stores and in select specialty stores.