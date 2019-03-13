Count John Varvatos as among the fans of “Game of Thrones.”

The designer has teamed with the show’s creator, HBO, on an exclusive men’s capsule collection that will launch on Thursday. This marks the first time Varvatos has collaborated with a television series and is the only luxury fashion collaboration for the “Game of Thrones” final season.

The 11-piece collection features hand-dyed leather outerwear, a cross-over henley, pants, a textured messenger bag and graphic prints on spray-dyed Ts. Signature details from the series are found throughout the collection, including outerwear pieces with the Iron Throne motif printed on the inside of a jacket. Prices range from $98 for a graphic T-shirt to $2,698 for the hand-dyed leather jacket.

“From the very first episode, I have been inspired by the incredible costumes in ‘Game of Thrones,’” Varvatos said. “To have this opportunity to collaborate is a dream come true.”

“As we prepare for the final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ we wanted to celebrate with an incredible collaboration for a clothing line inspired by the show,” said Jeff Peters, vice president of licensing and retail for HBO. “John Varvatos has delivered a stunning collection of high-quality pieces that are fashionable and wearable, while capturing the show’s essence through its details and ornate design.”

The John Varvatos x Game of Thrones capsule will be available at select John Varvatos boutiques and on the company’s e-commerce site. It will also be sold exclusively at Bloomingdale’s in the U.S., Harry Rosen in Canada and El Palacio in Mexico this spring for a limited time.

Varvatos will show off the collection during an event at his Bowery Store on Wednesday night titled “Enter the Realm.”

There have been other collaborations for the popular series, including a handbag and accessories collection with Danielle Nicole that launched last fall. And in 2017, to celebrate its seventh season, the show partnered with seven streetwear brands including Carrots and Billionaire Boys Club for a collection called “Rap the Realm.”