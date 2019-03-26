From “Game of Thrones” to the Dominick.

A week after launching a “Game of Thrones” capsule collection, designer John Varvatos has switched gears and created a minimalistic uniform collection for the Dominick, a five-star luxury hotel on Spring Street in SoHo.

The uniforms, for both men and women, are part of the launch of the made-to-measure program under the John Varvatos Star USA Signature Tailored label.

The suits, which will make their debut on all hotel employees this month, will include an electric blue wool suit and bird’s-eye vest made from Italian fabrics. They will be lined in red and include casted buttons in an antique finish. They will be paired with white cotton shirts and silk ties.

The combination of the uniform for each staff member will be delineated by their roles and will include doormen, front desk associates, bellmen, and the in-room dining and mini bar teams.

“As the Dominick continues to evolve as an independent luxury hotel, we are thrilled to partner with John Varvatos, a designer and lifestyle brand that truly embodies the style and aesthetic of our property — uptown elegance with a downtown edge,” said Dant Hirsch, general manager of The Dominick. “Since debuting as the Dominick a year ago, we are embracing curated experiences, programs and amenities, and the freedom to push boundaries. In working with Varvatos, we strived to collaborate on a design silhouette that would enhance our brand identity and intrigue our guests.”

Mark Brashear, president and chief executive officer of John Varvatos Enterprises, said partnering with “best-in-class brands” such as the Dominick has been a hallmark of the John Varvatos brand over the past 20 years.

The Varvatos brand has survived a number of ups and downs over the years including ownership changes, reductions in staff, department store consolidation and changing shifts in fashion. But it is now in expansion mode once again. The Star USA collection is targeted to department stores and was recently given a refresh, which included a tailored clothing option under a new licensing deal with China’s Dayang Group for both off-the-rack and made-to-measure.