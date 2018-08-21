GIRL’S BEST FRIEND: Selfridges is continuing to build its high-end accessories offering with the launch of Vashi, the diamond jewelry brand. The new concession, opening today, will be situated in Selfridges’ ground floor Wonder Room.

Vashi has made a name in the world of fine jewelry as a diamond disruptor. Clients are encouraged to work alongside the brand’s craftsmen or “Alchemists” to participate in the creation of their individual jewelry designs.

The 1,200-square-foot Selfridges’ space is the brand’s third retail presence in London. In October last year, Vashi opened a flagship in Piccadilly and earlier this year in May, set up a second store in Mayfair.

“The U.K. market has been receptive to our brand proposition and we are seeing strong growth. We have plans to continue growing in the U.K. as well as expanding internationally in the near future,” said Vashi Dominguez, founder and chief executive officer of Vashi.

Dominguez believes that Selfridges and Vashi share the same values, citing that the expansion is a natural step for the brand. “Selfridges is the perfect partner as our guiding principles: the spirit of innovation, creativity and a dedication to delivering extraordinarily intense emotional customer experiences with true personalization, are closely aligned.”

To celebrate its new partnership, Vashi has created a diamond choker exclusive to Selfridges made from a combination of 18-karat white and yellow gold. Customers can select their gold of choice.

Other pieces will be showcased in transparent glass displays and they will be encouraged to handpick loose diamonds presented at Vashi’s centrally positioned diamond bar. Jewelry pieces begin retailing for 250 pounds.

“We are very excited to be launching Vashi’s new boutique within our Wonder Room. The new space will sit amongst other leading jewelry houses and focuses on giving customers the experience of making a fully unique piece, starting with loose diamonds and settings,” said Eleanor Robinson, director of accessories at Selfridges.

“The bespoke nature of the pieces allows our clients to create something extraordinary, which truly lends to the Selfridges experience,” Robinson said.