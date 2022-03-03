Veja Releases First Collaboration With Marni

ARTSY SNEAKERS: Veja, the French accessories brand specialized in the production of sustainable and ethically sourced sneakers, has partnered with Italian luxury fashion house Marni.

The two brands are launching a capsule collection today, which includes the design of two shoes: Veja’s recognizable V-10 style and the newly introduced V-15 today.

The sneakers are colorful, fun and quirky, reflecting Marni’s unique take on fashion and Veja’s commitment to celebrating individuality and fostering creativity. The scribbled motifs have a DIY-inspired look; the V-10 model is available in pink and orange tones with black, handwritten-style Marni lettering on the back. The V-15 model is colored in shades of blue and black.

Veja x Marni collaboration Courtesy image

The Veja x Marni collaboration will be released for pre-order on March 3 on Veja’s and Marni’s official websites and from March 11 customers will be able to buy the new sneakers in select stores, as well as Veja and Marni flagships.

This is not the first time that Veja has collaborated with a high-end fashion house. In 2019 it partnered with Lemaire and Rick Owens, and the following year Veja launched a series of capsules with Owens.

Veja x Marni collaboration Courtesy image

Known for its sustainable and ethical approach to fashion, the Veja x Marni sneakers are made of leather, sourced in Uruguayan farms and tanned at a gold-certified factory in Brazil by the Leather Working Group, with tested and REACH-compliant leathers. This process helps to reduce water waste during the tanning process. Moreover, the shoelaces are made from 100 percent recycled polyester while the soles are composed of 31 percent Amazonian rubber, 22 percent rice waste and 12 percent recycled rubber.

The V-15 high tops retail for $320 and the V-10 sneakers for $270.