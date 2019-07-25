Venice Fashion Week, running Oct. 17 to Oct. 26 is putting “slow fashion” and sustainability at the core of its agenda.

For its winter edition, the biannual fashion showcase established in 2013 and aimed at promoting Italian and international talents as well as spotlighting the highly skilled work of local artisans, is greening up by marking Oct. 23 as the Day of Sustainable Fashion.

As part of the initiative, Venice Fashion Week will host the U.K.-Italy: Lessons in Sustainable Fashion conference on that day at the Hotel Ca’ Sagredo facing the Canal Grande.

Designers Tiziano Guardini, the first recipient of the Franca Sozzani Green Carpet Challenge Award for best emerging designer in 2017, and Patrick McDowell, a Central St Martins graduate who debuted his green label at London Fashion Week in 2018, will offer their insights on the evolving eco-friendly fashion scenario while also presenting items from their most recent lineups, with a focus on sustainability and capsule collection.

The initiative is promoted by designer Marina Spadafora, Italy’s coordinator of London-based nonprofit organization Fashion Revolution, the London College of Fashion and the British General Consulate’s department for international trade.

Throughout the 10-day fashion event, a number of fashion shows and presentations of cross-seasonal collections will liven up the city, taking over frescoed palazzos, hotels and exhibition spaces. Among the confirmed attendees, South African designer Romi Loch Davis will showcase her collection at the Magazzino Gallery art space on the first day, while Viennese designer Michel Mayer will hold his runway show on Oct. 19.

In addition, craftsmanship will be central in Venice. The tailoring atelier of the Teatro La Fenice opera house will show its creations, as well as the Antica Tessitura Bevilacqua textile firm, while Venetian designer Antonia Sautter, known for her silk hand-painted fabrics, will stage a runway show.