GOT VENMO: Young adults who want to shop for their Abercrombie and Hollister favorites can now choose Venmo as a direct payment option.

The Venmo integration makes the payment option directly available on the Abercrombie and Hollister apps, whether for iOS or Android systems. The move also makes Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Inc. the first specialty retailer to allow for direct payment via a shopper’s Venmo account. Other specialty chains — for example, Forever 21, Lululemon, Postmark and Jane, to name a few — have the option, but users have to first log into their PayPal account to get to the Venmo payment option.

Venmo allows one to use the money in the account to pay friends and family. It can also link to a user’s bank account or debit card. It uses encryption technology to protect card and bank data, and eligible purchases are covered by its authorized merchant payment protection plan.

Joanne Crevoiserat, chief operating officer at Abercrombie & Fitch, said, “We are excited about our Venmo integration, as we know Venmo is an increasingly popular payment option among our Millennial and Gen Z customer bases.”

The chief operating officer added: “As a company, we aim to provide engaging, seamless brand experiences, from product discovery through to checkout and fulfillment; adding Venmo as a payment option supports that goal, and is a powerful addition to our popular, highly rated apps.”

Venmo is the latest in a series of corporate initiatives to be closer to its consumer group, whether that’s through learning lab or special events such as Jay Z’s Music Festival. And the company is continuing its yearlong #CarpeNow campaign at Hollister.