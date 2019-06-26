In this age of abundant experiential retail, Edens, the owner and developer of Union Market in Washington, D.C., is giving that formula a high-speed shot.

In time for the start of the Washington Kastles’ upcoming season, Eden has built tennis courts and a venue on the roof of Union Market. With a seating capacity of 700, the stadium there will host seven matches for the six-time World Team Tennis champions starting on July 15. In addition to luxury seating and courtside boxes, there will be a retail component for fans to dress the part.

To celebrate the new stadium on The Rooftop at Union Market and the start of the Team Tennis season, Kastles’ standout and 23-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will offer her EleVen activewear label at a pop-up shop. Like her fellow tennis pro sister Serena, Venus dove into fashion design years ago. She earned an associate degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in 2007 and joined forces with the now-defunct retailer Steve & Barry’s to launch her apparel label EleVen. She relaunched the label in 2012. Earlier this year, the elder Williams invested in the organic beauty and wellness company Asutra and she serves as chief brand officer.

Williams attended Zac Posen and other designers’ runways shows as her tennis star status rose. Last fall, she and Lizzo spoke on stage, during the #TeeUpChange campaign launch that was hosted by Dia&Co and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

As of July 12, Kastles fans and Williams followers will be able to buy an assortment of her athletic looks and courtside-inspired styles at the pop-up. The range will be a curated selection of her label’s more elevated ath-leisure options. Williams herself will take to the courts on July 25 for a match. Union Market is also setting up pop-ups for such companies as She’s Here, Pina + Coco, Wonder for People and Sweats Boutique.