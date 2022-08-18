×
EXCLUSIVE: Venus Williams Teams With Look Optic for EleVen’s First Eyewear Collection

The tennis champion is expanding her activewear line into a new category with the collaboration.

Venus Williams Teams with Look Optic
Venus Williams Courtesy of EleVen

Venus Williams is growing her fashion empire with a category expansion.

The tennis champion and her activewear brand EleVen are teaming with Look Optic on an eyewear collection, marking the first time Williams’ brand has entered the category. The collaboration introduces the “Muse” glasses style, which will be available in readers, progressives, blue light and sunglasses options.

“The design process was really about empowering and feeling confident,” Williams said in a phone interview. “That’s in every piece that you touch and wear at EleVen. We also want to deliver the best products for our consumers, so it’s mixing both brands — mixing the Look Optics’ aesthetic and EleVen’s fashion-forward look.”

The “Muse” glasses are aviator-style with a metal frame. They are designed with a half-rim design and a tinted lens. The style is also made from 100 percent recycled materials.

