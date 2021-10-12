Venus Williams, K-Swiss Team on Third Capsule Collection

Venus Williams is continuing her partnership with K-Swiss with a new collection.

The tennis star-turned-entrepreneur is teaming with the fashion brand for their third collaboration, an apparel collection called Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss that’s inspired by ‘70s tennis and the psychedelic era, which launches today.

The collection includes 17 pieces, including hoodies, tank tops, T-shirts, leggings, sports bras and sneakers that come in color-blocked styles in blue, purple, pink and white to evoke a nostalgic yet modern vibe. It also includes a reimagined version of the K-Swiss Tubes B Sneaker that is designed in a white and blue color-blocked pattern. Some styles are also made sustainably with variegated quilt, which is a certified organic cotton material.

The K-Swiss Tubes B Sneaker. K-Swiss/Isaac Garcia

The Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss collection is a collaboration between Williams’ activewear brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, and K-Swiss. The two brands previously teamed this May and in November 2020 for capsule collections after Williams was named a global ambassador for K-Swiss.

“The brand has such a unique, creative approach, so I love working with them to create new, gorgeous wardrobe styles,” Williams told WWD in May following her second collaboration with K-Swiss. “They truly celebrate the design process, which is a dream for someone like me who loves to create.”

In addition to her EleVen by Venus Williams brand, the tennis player owns a commercial and residential interior design form called V Starr and a plant-based protein company called Happy Viking. In 2019, Williams ventured into the wellness category by investing in Asutra, a brand that offers beauty products that promote sleep, relaxation and other wellness benefits.

On the tennis court, Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals.

The Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss collection is available now on both brand’s websites and ranges in price from $74 to $158.

A style from the Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss collection. Courtesy

