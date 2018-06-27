VENUS HITS SELFRIDGES: Venus Williams, who designs the athleticwear line EleVen by Venus Williams, is continuing her overseas expansion. The tennis star will open a pop-up shop at Selfridges in London Friday, the second international collaboration she has done. Last year, she ventured into Hong Kong with a capsule collection with Lane Crawford.

Williams, who will make an appearance at Selfridges Friday for an in-store event, will launch her Atlanta collection, which is inspired by the light and energy of summer. The collection includes tennis dresses, capris, shorts, sports bras, pull-on pants, color-blocked jackets, crew neck tops and skirts. The collection launches in the U.S. on July 9. In addition to elevating the collection, the company has redesigned its web site.

“London is one of my favorite cities, and Selfridges is iconic. To be part of their brand legacy and to be carried alongside global players in the fashion industry is an incredible honor,” Williams said. She explained that when she launched EleVen in Asia with Lane Crawford last year, she knew she wanted to explore the U.K. next. “When you think London fashion, you think Selfridges, so the partnership felt like the perfect match. We have our Atlanta collection launching there so we’re bringing some American flavor to London.”

Williams said they redesigned their web site to be more consumer-friendly and have elevated the collection’s prints. “We’re looking into new performance fabrics that move with you but still add style to your workout,” she said.