Venus Williams and Stitch Fix Team on Empowering Ad Campaign

Venus Williams is embarking on a new campaign meant to empower women.

The tennis champion is teaming with Stitch Fix for the shopping company’s “Goodbye Gymtimidation” campaign, which is meant to empower women to reach their 2022 fitness goals and conquer the anxiety or intimidation they may feel when working out in front of others.

Through the campaign, Williams and Stitch Fix are sharing tips on how to overcome gymtimidation and data on the link between wearing confidence-boosting activewear and sticking with fitness goals. Stitch Fix will also offer its personalized shopping experience for customers to find activewear from over 30 brands in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. Brands include Adidas, Champion, Nike, Beyond Yoga, Sweaty Betty and others.

Venus Williams for Stitch Fix Craig Ambrosio

“Playing tennis on a global stage doesn’t make me immune to anxieties,” Williams said in a statement. “In fact, I’d say it’s just the opposite. I’ve experienced gymtimidation in the past while working out and have developed my own set of techniques to keep it at bay throughout my career. That’s why I decided to join forces with Stitch Fix on this campaign — to create awareness of this issue and inspire women to stay confident in themselves throughout their wellness journey.”

The campaign also debuts Stitch Fix’s partnership with the Happier app, which provides users with personalized habit-tracking tools and steps to become happier, healthier and more productive.

Williams’ campaign is her latest venture in the wellness space. She’s run her EleVen activewear brand since 2007 — relaunching the line in 2012 — and has embarked on three collaborations with K-Swiss. She also invested in Asutra, a brand that offers beauty products that promote sleep, relaxation and other wellness benefits in 2019.

On the tennis court, Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals.

READ MORE HERE:

Venus Williams on Being Bolder, Tennis and Her Second K-Swiss Collaboration

All the Biggest Color Trends of 2022 — So Far

Searches for Gap Hoodies Skyrocket Following Kanye West’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ Music Video