A PERFECT MATCH: As front-row guests go, Venus Williams is more studious than most. The tennis star, and founder of lifestyle brand EleVen, joined celebrities including Alicia Vikander, Léa Seydoux and Laura Harrier at the Louis Vuitton show, held in the empty shell of the La Samaritaine department store, which is due to open next year.

“I have to say, I’ve been coming to Paris since 1997 and I’ve never been here,” said Williams, taking in the delicate Art Nouveau murals and wrought iron railings. “I was a kid then, so I wouldn’t have known to come. Next year it will be nice when it opens, but it’s wonderful to see a preview.”

The former world number one was in town for the Roland-Garros tennis tournament, but lost in the first round in a match played in cold, blustery conditions. “I mean, you get what you can, you take what you get,” she said, adding that she was now on a break from playing.

“I’m preparing for a capsule collection for my own collection, the activewear launch and then a full launch next year. I’m just busy as well in fashion, so it’s nice to see and come here to be inspired,” she said of Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring collection. “I can’t wait for the next season so I can wear it.”