Friday's Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Rick Owens Sought an ‘Avedon-worthy’ Collection for Fall

Nordstrom Closing Canada Stores; Q4 Declines Reported

A Look at the Street Style During Paris Fashion Week

Venus Williams Talks Inspiration, Investing at Chloé

Gabriela Hearst's collection also drew Emma Roberts, Zazie Beetz and Naomi Scott to a show that displayed her strength.

Debi Mazar and Venus Williams
Sasha Bianca Lane
Liu Tao
Zahra Amir Ebrahimi
Evelina Maria Corcos
Gabriela Hearst has put women at the heart of her tenure at Chloé, focusing on overlooked female voices as well as the future of the planet with her drive toward sustainability.

Her Thursday show brought out Venus Williams, one of the most powerful athletes in the world, to the front row. The tennis player praised Hearst’s work.

“It was major and at the same time just practical. It was both — like you want to wear every piece but also every piece was still a fantasy,” said Williams, noting how Hearst has grown as a designer. “I think Gabriela is just a genius and she gets it right, and she gets it more right every time.”

Williams said Hearst’s dedication to strong women gives her personal inspiration and the two have become friends. “Gabriela is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met, and I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with her in the last year. She brings great energy. She’s creative. She’s quite strong. She’s very sure. And I grew up with an amazing mother who made sure that we will step into this world strongest,” she said.

Off the tennis court, Williams is showing her strength in business, too. The front-row perch followed the news Wednesday that Williams had been appointed as partner in a major private equity firm.

“It’s just important to do what you love and hopefully do it well. There are also new ways to invent yourself, and this is mine so here I go!” she said of taking on the new finance role.

Emma Roberts hit the front row in a mustard yellow dress, but sipped Champagne instead of chatting. She was accompanied by her mother, who joked that she was there to keep the actress “on her toes.”

Zazie Beetz made the front row in a slinky black dress with cutouts at the waist, but the freezing temperatures were nothing for the “Joker: Folie à Deux” actress, who’s career has been heating up.

“You know, honestly, I’m from New York, so I feel like it’s kind of warm for this time of year,” she joked.

She’s filming the upcoming sequel with Joaquin Phoenix, but remained mum on any info. Instead she’s working on her own projects, writing and producing a script she is trying to get into production.

The German-American actress lived in Paris for a few years, and was enjoying hitting up old haunts. She said her favorite haunt is a hidden gem. “It’s this very unassuming little place called Chez Jeanette near Chateau d’Eau,” she revealed of the district that is far off the beaten tourist path. “It’s just like a little corner café but I don’t know, it just my little spot.”

Actress Naomi Scott has been a Power Ranger and a princess, plus one of Charlie’s Angels, so she’s familiar with playing strong women.

She praised Hearst’s commitment to designing the collection with a new way of thinking. “Sustainability is not just something that she talks about, but she walks the walk,” she said. “I really appreciate the work of a female designer, because it does bring a different point of view. No matter who we are, everything about us and where we come from all comes into play in terms of our creativity and what we produce what we create, so I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

Models walked in puffer capes, off-the-shoulder minidresses with voluminous sleeves and some killer outerwear, all strong statement pieces for strong women.

