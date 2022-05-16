Vera Wang Tapped as Barbie’s Latest Female Visionary

When Barbie announced the launch of its new series, The Barbie Tribute Collection, last year, it was to honor and celebrate female visionaries for the incredible contributions they have made to culture. Starting with Lucille Ball, Mattel said the women chosen to represent the theme in doll form will all have had a deep and meaningful impact on the world.

Now, in recognition of her contributions to the fashion industry, the brand has announced its latest honoree as Vera Wang, whose doll is wearing a look recreated from the designer’s spring 2017 runway collection.

“Barbie is the original fashion doll brand with a rich history, both in terms of style and culture, and she has inspired millions as their first fashion muse and female role model,” Wang told WWD. “It’s incredibly flattering to be partnering with Barbie again, whose influence on all our lives is both enduring and remarkable. It’s truly an honor to be part of the Tribute Collection. For each of us, it is so important to be a role model for the next generation, and I love what Barbie embodies — a young, female entrepreneur using her talents to inspire girls everywhere.”

The Vera Wang Barbie doll from The Barbie Tribute Collection. Courtesy Image.

While Barbie has worn designs by Vera Wang in the past, including an evening gown in 1998 and bridal gowns in 1997, 2008 and 2011, this is the first doll created in Wang’s likeness, honoring not only her designs but her accomplishments as a businesswoman. The daughter of Chinese immigrants, Wang has discussed learning fashion and work ethic from her family before attending university. She then famously went on to become one of the youngest editors at Vogue before becoming the design director for accessories at Ralph Lauren.

When Wang opened her own boutique, designing bridal gowns and eveningwear she emphasized designs that would celebrate and move with a woman’s silhouette. She has gone on to receive numerous awards for her powerful contributions to the fashion industry including recognition from the Council of Fashion Designers of America as Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2005 and the Legion of Honor from France.

Like Barbie, Wang has become a household name.

“Barbie’s Tribute Collection honors women whose contributions have had a great impact on culture, and Vera Wang is the perfect addition,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel. “As an iconic designer and businesswoman who grew her brand from a small bridal boutique into a fashion and lifestyle empire, Vera has inspired so many along the way, and we’re proud to continue our long history of collaboration by celebrating her extraordinary accomplishments and impact on fashion with a doll in her likeness.”

The Barbie Tribute Collection Vera Wang Barbie Doll is available now in the online shop as a Mattel Creations exclusive. The doll sells for $40.

