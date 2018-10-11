SHANGHAI–Bridal doyenne Vera Wang is expanding her universe again, linking up this time with Hong Kong-headquartered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group to produce a fine jewelry collection to cater to the modern Chinese bride.

“Vera Wang Love” will debut on Oct. 19 in Chow Tai Fook Shanghai stores before expanding to other key cities including Beijing, Chengdu, and Hong Kong. It builds on top of her existing offerings in the space via “Simply Vera Vera Wang” jewelry, as well as deals for homeware, and her core ready-to-wear and gowns business.

The collection will span 18K gold and platinum engagement rings, as well as wedding bands and fine fashion jewelry, with a starting price point of about $400.

Traditionally speaking, gold and jade usually adorn brides in China but the two sides said couples in greater numbers are starting to “incorporate diamond jewelry into traditional engagements.”

Wang has found a powerful partner in Chow Tai Fook, one of the world’s largest jewelers with nearing 3,000 points of sale across China. The group’s other brands include Chow Tai Fook T Mark, Hearts On Fire, Monologue, and SOINLOVE.

Vera Wang counts three boutiques in Mainland China–in Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu.

“The sophistication, quality, technical capabilities and vast consumer reach of Chow Tai Fook will enable me to create both wedding and fashion signature pieces at the highest quality from the attainable to the most exclusive,” Wang said.