TWICE AS NICE: While most designers were cooling their heels over the Fourth of July weekend, Vera Wang added another celebrity bride to her roster of clients.

While millions of fans of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton only learned of their nuptials after the fact, Wang was in on the wedding well in advance. The consummate confidante, the designer has dressed legions of high-profile brides. Like many before her, the No Doubt singer went the two-dress route, wearing one dress to exchange her vows and another one to celebrate in.

Wang helped spread the good news with her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Monday by posting a few images of Stefani on her wedding day: Saturday. One black-and-white, full-length portrait shows the custom Vera Wang Haute gown with a sweeping embroidered veil. In addition to that sculptural strapless silk georgette gown, Wang created another strapless style — a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand-tumbled tulle minidress. Stefani wore stiletto cowboy boots with that look.

Wang said in a statement Tuesday, “Gwen Stefani is an iconic artist who also happens to embrace fashion. The creation of her wedding gowns was such a joy, given her love of family, her passion for style, and her incredible romance with Blake! We were all so thrilled to be a part of that energy. After such a year of fear, confusion and sadness, it has been so restorative to experience true happiness, something that we as a company are so privileged to witness.”

Keeping his wedding-day look fairly casual, Shelton sported jeans with his black jacket, white shirt and white bow tie. Instagram photos showed a dog on the dance floor with the couple nearby. And the groom wheeled Stefani away in a golf cart. Last month, Shelton said in a USA Today interview, “it would be a pretty classless wedding,” if he was in control of the planning.

The now-married couple first became friendly working on NBC’s singing competition show “The Voice” in 2014. Shelton and his second wife, Miranda Lambert, divorced the following year. Stefani, who has three children, filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale in 2015.

The style-conscious Stefani may be the latest celebrity bride to choose Wang, but she follows in the footsteps of another high-wattage musician. Ariana Grande also counted on the designer to do the honors when she married Dalton Gomez at her Montecito, Calif., home in May. Grande went with a custom silk charmeuse Vera Wang Haute column gown with a plunging back.

In addition to last month’s Pride Month celebrations, Wang’s signature Love collection at Zale’s Jewelers and her new Vera Wang Party Prosecco, she has had other reasons to celebrate: She celebrated her 72nd birthday on June 27.