ANOTHER CONSTELLATION: Vera Wang will lead this year’s Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars as the Superstar award winner.

Achieving such status has been 28 years in the making for Wang, who started a bridalwear company in 1990 after creating her own wedding gown the year before. The New Yorker has since layered ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and a myriad of other products, including nonfashion ones.

Three Fashion Star awards will also be given to Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, the New York-based designer Anna Sui and the creative team of Carol Lim and Humberto Leon at the Oct. 25 gala. In addition to starting Opening Ceremony, Lim and Leon are creative directors at Kenzo.

Like many other industries, fashion is being reenvisoned, and the theme of this year’s gala is in line with that ideology. Margaret Hayes, FGI’s president and chief executive officer, said, “The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Design Reimagined.’ It highlights those who see the world the way it is; who listen, change the conversation and reimagine what is to what should be, bringing new ideas and meaning to the worlds of design, beauty, culture, philanthropy and the human condition.”

Other honorees will include Moncler for Luxury Lifestyle and Frédéric Malle for Beauty. Malle was also saluted this spring by The Fragrance Foundation as the 2018 Game Changer honoree. FGI will present the Humanitarian award to Barbara Bradley Baekgaard for Vera Bradley and the Sustainability one to Maria Cornejo. The Design Technology prize will go to Billie Whitehouse for Wearable X, a New York-based innovator, who has created such performance-oriented items as sensorized yoga pants that pulsate to try to help improve the wearer’s yoga practice.

FGI’s Corporate Leadership award will be given to Deirdre Quinn for Lafayette 148 and this year’s Architecture award will go to Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch for Roman and Williams. The New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman will be honored with the Media Award.

Simon Doonan will be back at the podium at the Cipriani Wall Street event as master of ceremonies. And another FGI loyalist, the artist Ruben Toledo, will lend his creativity with artwork for the invitation and the commemorative journal. Hearst Magazines will again serve as the gala’s lead sponsor. Arcade Beauty, IFF and LIM College will be supporting sponsors.