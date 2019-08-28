NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: Vera Wang will take center stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art this fall, taking part in the Costume Institute’s lecture series hosted by Alina Cho.

The evening of Oct. 21 will see Wang in conversation with Cho for the journalist’s franchise, The Atelier With Alina Cho. There, Wang will recap her label’s 30-year history and earlier years spent as a competitive figure skater and as an editor at Vogue.

Tickets are available for $40 beginning at 10:30 a.m. today, and include same-day museum admission.

This year marks the seventh season of The Atelier With Alina Cho, which in the past has featured designers including Nicolas Ghesquière, Alber Elbaz, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Donatella Versace as well as editors like Anna Wintour and Grace Coddington.