Veronica Beard, the women’s ready-to-wear brand, and Sold Out NYC have teamed to create a limited-edition collection of sweatshirts, sweatpants and statement Ts for women and kids.

Sold Out NYC was founded by Kiane von Mueffling, and Beard was established by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard.

The seven-piece collection includes sweatshirts and culotte sweatpants in two colorways and T-shirts with the phrase, “Femme Fière,” (“Proud Woman”) in women’s and kids’ sizing. Women’s sizing is available in XS to XL and kids’ sizing is available in 4/5 through 10/11. Prices range from $65 for the kids’ T, $125 for the women’s T up to $195 for sweats.

The partnership is for one season only.

“Sold Out was the perfect partner to achieve the classic and cool version of the leisure suit we’ve all been dreaming of. I can’t wait to have this be my weekend and traveling go-to,” Veronica Swanson Beard said.

“We love this collaboration,” added Veronica Miele Beard. “It’s the next level in elevated casualwear — super chic, yet effortless. Whether you’re dropping kids off at school, running errands or going to brunch with friends — this hits it all.”

“Sold Out NYC is beyond proud to be partnering with two female founders who have built an iconic label from the ground up,” von Mueffling said. “Femme Fière, our chosen collaboration statement, is a celebration of women, who should be nothing but proud of who they are.”

The brand will launch Oct. 2 at Veronica Beard retail stores in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas and Houston, as well as veronicabeard.com and SoldOut.nyc.

