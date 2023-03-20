Veronica Beard Enters Canada With Toronto Store

Veronica Beard has entered the Canadian market with its first retail store in Toronto.

The 1,800-square-foot Yorkville location, which opened Monday, offers the brand’s full ready-to-wear collection and staples such as the Dickey Jacket, scuba suiting and denim, as well as outerwear, dresses, jeans, tops, skirts, footwear and accessories.

The Toronto store marks Beard’s 23rd store globally — 21 stores in the U.S. and one each in Toronto and London.

The Toronto store has been decorated in partnership with cofounders and codesigners Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard and interior designer Carolina de Neufville, who has designed Beard’s stores in the past. They aimed to create a welcoming space where the brand comes to life and its community can connect.

There are leopard ottomans and drapery punctuating the space, as well as trapezium shell-shaped chairs sourced from Chairish that have been reupholstered in Pierre Frey leopard, a signature print for the brand.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second international store and enter this new phase of the business. Toronto has been key in our brick-and-mortar strategy. It is an incredible market for us and we’re so honored that our brand resonates with Canadian women,” said Swanson Beard.

Leopard is a signature design theme.

Miele Beard added, “Toronto happens to be one of our favorite cities, with an energy unlike any other. We wanted VB Toronto to capture the distinct spirit of Veronica Beard as well the spirit of Toronto — warm, lived-in and inviting.”