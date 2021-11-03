×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2022

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

Veronica Beard Hosts ‘Make It Happen’ Event at Issima in West Hollywood

The event culminated with a panel discussion moderated by transformative brand builder and founder of Brain Trust, Kendra Bracken-Gerguson.

Veronica Swanson Beard, Aly & AJ,
Veronica Swanson Beard, Aly & AJ, and eronica Miele Beard Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Veronica Beard hosted an event to toast inspiring women as part of the company’s “Make It Happen” campaign on Tuesday night at Issima, restaurateur Marissa Hermer’s new West Hollywood spot.

The evening culminated with a panel discussion between screenwriter and TV producer Mara Brock Akil; doctor of human sexuality and host of “Sex With Emily” podcast, Emily Morse; journalist and author Melissa Magsaysay, and Thirteen Lune and Nyakio Beauty founder, Nyakio Grieco. The conversation was moderated by the founder of Brain Trust, Kendra Bracken-Ferguson.

Veronica Beard founders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard encouraged attendees to each bring a guest who inspires them in an effort to grow their community of visionary women. Among those who attended were Kelly Rutherford, Aly & AJ, Richa Moorjani, Tahereh Mafi, Nazanin Boniadi, Julia Jones and Jessica Van Der Steen.

Veronica Beard has held similar events in New York and Dallas, wrapping up in Los Angeles.

Beard’s “Make It Happen” campaign spotlights women across varied industries, including beauty, health and wellness, entertainment, food, activism and shows what a day in their life looks like. The campaign, which began in September, has appeared on Beard’s social channels, in email communication and on its blog, VB Edit.

Veronica Swanson Beard, cofounder and codesigner, told WWD when it launched, “#MakeItHappen is about celebrating the women who inspire us, the doers and makers, movers and shakers. The women who get up and get it done, live life to the fullest and crave wonder and grace. Who chase after their dreams, give back and make a difference. And who do it all again the next day.”

 

MORE FROM WWD:

Veronica Beard Kicks Off  ‘Make It Happen’ Initiative

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami 

Veronica Beard Sets Down Roots in Chicago

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Veronica Beard Hosts 'Make It Happen'

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad