To celebrate the opening of its 15th U.S. location and largest store to date, Veronica Beard is planning a party at its Southampton location.

On June 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the designers and sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard will host Claiborne Swanson Frank and her newest photography collection, “Flowers.”

Frank, who is Veronica Swanson Beard’s sister, introduced her first series of Modern Botanicals earlier this month. The collection hangs throughout the store. The series, “Flowers,” is made up of ethereal floral portraits bathed in natural light.

Known for her portraits of women, Frank collaborated on this series with her son Hunter, on days at home with her family during quarantine.

Among those expected to attend are Cristina Cuomo, Aerin Lauder, Jessica Sailer, Lesley Thompson Vecsler and Brent Winston. The store is at 84b Main Street in Southampton.

Assouline has published two of Frank’s photography books, “American Beauty” and “Young Hollywood,” featuring her portraits. Frank’s cover image for “American Beauty,” of model Lily Aldridge, was on display at the de Young Museum in San Francisco in 2012. Frank has also collaborated with American and European fashion brands such as Estée Lauder, Ferragamo, Michael Kors, Aerie and Clé de Peau Beauté.

