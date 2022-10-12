Veronica Beard Stage London Fashion Show to Celebrate European Expansion

LONDON — New York label Veronica Beard’s cofounders, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard, staged a fashion show inside Burlington Arcade, a shopping arcade in central London from their fall 2022 collection, followed by an intimate dinner backstage with socialites such as Poppy Delevingne, Laura Haddock and Clara Paget on Tuesday evening. The move is part of the brand’s push into Europe, and follows the opening of its first international retail location in London in June.

The duo worked with London-based stylist Bay Garnett for cues on “British style,” as well as incorporating vintage T-shirts into the show from Garnett’s Oxfam edit.

“It’s a gateway to all of Europe and the Middle East and beyond,” said Miele Beard, adding that all eyes are on “European fashion week and we were able to follow it up in London with this amazing opportunity.”

Veronica Swanson Beard, Poppy Delevingne and Veronica Miele Beard. Getty Images

The label has collaborated with V V Rouleaux Haberdashery on an in-store activation where customers can customize pieces from the fall 2022 collection with a range of trims, fabric flowers and feathers. The show marked the opening of that collaboration, featured at the brand’s London flagship.

“Veronica and I always go on the road to meet our customers, we’ve found that we have a big U.K. customer base, as well as a lot of Americans who are visiting and Indian customers too,” said Swanson Beard.

The pair are focusing on honing their U.K. home and creating community before looking to expand into other countries, they said.