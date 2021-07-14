Veronica Beard is entering the homeware market with a limited-edition summer tabletop collection.

The exclusive capsule, called Boho Vine, is inspired by the joie de vivre of summer life and gathering with friends and family again. It will be sold exclusively at Veronica Beard retail locations and on Veronicabeard.com. It is a onetime offering.

The collection includes placemats, napkins, tablecloths and beach blankets in two colors: sage and chambray, along with geometric floral prints.

Interior design and entertaining are passions of codesigners and sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard.

“Like everyone else we’ve been obsessed with our homes and tabletop for the last 18 months. Our Boho Vine table linen collection is the perfect starting place for all your summer entertaining. Just add beautiful colored dinner and drinkware, garden florals and candlelight,” said Swanson Beard.

The collection will be available online for presale starting today. The collection will be fully available for purchase in store and online on Aug. 4.

“Your home is an extension of who you are. It should reflect your personality as much as your clothes — and we want to inspire you to dress your table as much as we want to inspire you to dress yourself,” said Miele Beard.

The placements retail for $150 for a set of four; napkins are $200 for a set of four, tablecloths are $275, and a beach blanket is $295.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Veronica Beard’s Southampton Store to Celebrate Claiborne Swanson Frank’s Photographic Series, “Flowers.”

Veronica Beard Sets Down Roots in Chicago

Veronica Beard to Open on Boston’s Newbury Street in Mid-January

Contemporary and Designer Brands Set Up Shop in the Hamptons