Veronica Beard, the ready-to-wear brand that expanded into footwear and jeans in 2017, is adding swimwear to the mix.

Beard, which is headed by co-designers and sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, will launch its first collection of swimwear and cover-ups for resort 2020.

The collection will be comprised of seven cover-ups and 24 swimsuits, including both one-pieces and bikinis. The brand’s signature leopard print is included among the colorways. Sizes range from XS to XL, as well as XS to 2XL in multiple styles, as the brand continues to expand offerings in inclusive sizing.

Retail prices range from $178 to $495 for cover-ups to $108 to $368 for swimsuits. Company officials declined to give a first-year sales projection.

The swimwear is being manufactured in-house.

The swim collection will be available beginning in November at all Veronica Beard boutiques, veronicabeard.com and such retailers as Bergdorf Goodman, Intermix and Shopbop, with extended sizes offered at Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

The Beards started their eponymous brand, known for its feminine silhouettes and refined tailoring, in 2010.