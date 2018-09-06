GROWING BEARD: Veronica Beard will open a 1,300-square-foot store Friday at the Americana Manhasset. The brand already has two boutiques in Manhattan, one in Dallas and one in Los Angeles.

The store will feature Beard’s full ready-to-wear collection as well as the Veronica Beard Jeans and shoes categories. Limited-edition styles, collaborations and third-party product will also be available at the Manhasset unit, including Le Specs sunglasses, Jardin and Dannijo jewelry and Sana Jardin fragrance.

Codesigners and sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard worked with interior designer Carolina de Neufville to design the store. A match stick chandelier hangs above a glass and Lucite table, anchored by a vintage Moroccan carpet with tones of pink. The space is filled with vintage furniture, leopard print accents and custom brass and copper hanging fixtures. There is also a Mastercraft credenza with Seventies vintage brass table lamps at the back of the store.

“No two Veronica Beard stores will ever be exactly alike because we like to design each with its regional location in mind,” Swanson Beard said. “The Americana Manhasset store is an extension of our world, and we knew this would be the perfect location for our next store since many of our customers in this area already consider it to be their primary shopping destination.”