BORN SUPERSTARS: Ten years ago, Lady Gaga released “Born This Way,” a hit that also spawned a global tour with the same name. On that occasion, the pop star commissioned a range of costumes from Donatella Versace, including a leather jacket embellished with metal mesh, golden trims and buckles.

A decade late, in conjunction with the Pride month, Versace wanted to pay tribute to that moment and the messages in Lady Gaga songs, promoting self-expression in all its forms. Showing her support to the the artist’s Born This Way Foundation, which is focused on the mental health of young people, the designer created a replica of that famous leather jacket, which required 400 hours to be completed in the Versace Atelier in Milan. Starting from today, the garment will be auctioned by U.S.-based fundraising company Omaze. All the proceeds will benefit the Born This Way Foundation.

“I am so happy to partner once again with Lady Gaga and the Born This Way Foundation. Our friendship and our efforts to promote equality, diversity and inclusion have only become stronger with time,” said Versace chief creative officer Donatella Versace. “It’s been 10 years since we created the looks for her Born This Way Ball, so we’ve decided to revisit the leather jacket – one of my favorite pieces from the tour – to be auctioned for a great cause. Gaga and her foundation are so inspiring, I love the work they do with vulnerable youth and the LGBTQ+ community.”

Versace also created a limited edition T-shirt and beret, emblazoned with the brand’s logo in Pride rainbow colors, that will be sold at versace.com. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of these two items will be donated to Lady Gaga’s foundation.

Recently, Lady Gaga announced the upcoming release of “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary” album, that will feature the 14 original tracks published in 2011, along with six revisited songs recorded with artists supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

