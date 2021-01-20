MEDUSA MEETS THE OX: As is evident in Netflix’s new series “Bling Empire,” Chinese consumers have a serious crush on Versace.

Leveraging its popularity in the Far East, the luxury brand decided to help its Chinese fans celebrate the kickoff of the 2021 Lunar New Year — the Year of the Ox — in style.

Embracing the festive occasion, Versace is launching a capsule collection featuring men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, all adorned with a signature bold print. Celebrating the positive, uplifting power of music, the Milanese house’s signature Medusa symbol was the starting point for a new allover record pattern, rendered in two color variations, one in fresh pastel tones and the other in a very Versace, opulent gold and black combination.

Available at Versace shops in China as well as the brand’s online store for international customers, the capsule will feature T-shirts, shirts, hoodies and tracksuits, as well as a range of bags, sneakers, baseball caps, bracelets and silk scarves.

For the launch of the collection, Versace asked Shanghai-based photographer Leslie Zhang, who built a name for himself with his precise, detailed images integrating references to China’s past and present, to shoot a series of images, featuring “Under the Power” actor Ren Jialun and model Haowen Pan posing on a red set surrounded by God of Wealth decorative motifs.

