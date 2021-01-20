View Slideshow
MEDUSA MEETS THE OX: As is evident in Netflix’s new series “Bling Empire,” Chinese consumers have a serious crush on Versace.

Leveraging its popularity in the Far East, the luxury brand decided to help its Chinese fans celebrate the kickoff of the 2021 Lunar New Year — the Year of the Ox — in style.

Embracing the festive occasion, Versace is launching a capsule collection featuring men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, all adorned with a signature bold print. Celebrating the positive, uplifting power of music, the Milanese house’s signature Medusa symbol was the starting point for a new allover record pattern, rendered in two color variations, one in fresh pastel tones and the other in a very Versace, opulent gold and black combination.

Versace Lunar New Year 2021 Campaign

Versace’s Lunar New Year 2021 campaign.  Courtesy of Versace

Available at Versace shops in China as well as the brand’s online store for international customers, the capsule will feature T-shirts, shirts, hoodies and tracksuits, as well as a range of bags, sneakers, baseball caps, bracelets and silk scarves.

For the launch of the collection, Versace asked Shanghai-based photographer Leslie Zhang, who built a name for himself with his precise, detailed images integrating references to China’s past and present, to shoot a series of images, featuring “Under the Power” actor Ren Jialun and model Haowen Pan posing on a red set surrounded by God of Wealth decorative motifs.

