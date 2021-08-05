VERSACE LOVERS: Lovers in China will be able to celebrate their affection during one of the country’s best-known Valentine’s Days with a little help from La Medusa.

Versace has released a capsule collection to mark the Qixi festival, this year running on Aug. 14. A traditional holiday with roots that date back to a Han Dynasty legend, Qixi runs the seventh day of the seventh month on the lunar calendar.

Versace’s Qixi capsule collection includes clothing splashed with the Baroccoflage print, which mixes a camouflage-inspired pattern and the brand’s iconic Barocco motif. The new print is rendered in shades of pink and fuchsia on dresses, skirts and tops for women and hues of blue on polo shirts, T-shirts and sweatshirts for men.

Additionally, the range includes accessories boasting the house’s La Medusa logo on bags, keychains and kitten-heeled sling-back shoes.

To celebrate the Qixi capsule, the brand launched an interactive game enabling people to share personalized musical messages with their loved ones.

Users accessing the “Record Your Mark” platform will be able to choose from a range of music, beats, effects and album covers to create their customized message, also featuring the Baroccoflage print in the color schemes and patterns.

Participants will be entered into a lottery for the chance to win an invitation to the reopening party of the Versace store at Shanghai’s upscale shopping mall iAPM or a La Medusa bag charm. Entries for the draw will end on Aug. 21.

As reported, last month Prada introduced a capsule collection and project for the Qixi festival. For the occasion, Chinese music artist Cai Xukun appeared in the dedicated campaign, which was photographed by emerging Chinese photographer Zeng Wu in a music studio. The brand also released a film documenting the creative process of the musical artist — who also created the soundtrack “You Know What I Want” for the campaign — and launched an interactive challenge on TikTok’s Chinese version Douyin.