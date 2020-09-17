GETTING DIGITAL: Versace has switched to a digital format.

The Milan-based luxury brand, which was supposed to show its spring 2021 collection with a physical runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., said today that it decided to go digital only in order to guarantee “the safety, health and well-being of our community.”

To communicate the news, Versace’s chief creative officer Donatella Versace sent out a letter through the brand’s press office.

“Since the rules of yesterday don’t apply in today’s world and we are feet apart, I want us to stay connected and feel like we are physically together! Join me to discover the lost city of Versacepolis. Swim with me through the ancient pillars on which Versace was built. Discover my new collection in the very setting which was its inspiration. A mysterious, utopian world ruled by Medusa and inspired by our Trésor de la Mer design,” wrote Versace, revealing details about the overall inspiration of her latest co-ed spring collection.

Revealing this decision, Versace joins a large roster of labels that during the upcoming Milan Fashion Week are skipping an in-presence physical show, including Prada, Tod’s, Moschino, Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani, Marni and Emilio Pucci.