VERSACE’S ATHENS TRIP: Versace is refocusing on its Jeans Couture brand unveiling a dedicated ad campaign for spring 2020. Athens serves as the backdrop for the images, but the city is seen through the lens of a mix of classic and underground, historical and contemporary vibes, where Grecian columns are shown covered with colorful graffiti art at the city’s School of Fine Arts, for example. Photographed by Dan Regan both in digital and analog formats, the campaign emphasizes the contrasts in areas ranging from the historical Anafiotika neighborhood to the modern Lykourgos.

“When creating the Versace Jeans Couture, I focused my attention on the juxtaposition of the apparently opposite worlds of denim and couture,” said Donatella Versace. “The idea I had in mind was to elevate streetwear not only in terms of quality, but most importantly in creativity and details. This collection is meant for people who know what they want, who own their style because they have a strong personality and a sense of individuality. Boys and girls who don’t want to be necessarily labeled in one way or another, but who want to be able to express themselves through their fashion choices.”

Versace Jeans Couture was created by Gianni and Donatella Versace in the late Eighties, who innovated the denim category by showing jeans together with couture on the runway. The collection today ranges from men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and shoes to bags and accessories.

In sync with Versace’s design sensibility, denim is enriched with colorful or gold-tone stitching, and rich patterns and bold colors.