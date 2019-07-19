Versace Is Making Sneakers Inspired by Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Green Dress

Nineteen years later, Jennifer Lopez’s plunging, jungle-themed dress is still iconic.

Case in point: the Versace number, which Lopez wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000, is getting the sneaker treatment in a collaboration between the fashion house and clothing brand, Concepts.

Launching Friday, the two have partnered for a limited-edition Chain Reaction platform sneaker that mimics the green, jungle-print seen on Lopez’s dress. The sneakers retail for $1,075.

Lopez’s dress is still celebrated as a cultural emblem of the early aughts and is credited for catapulting the singer and actress to fashion icon status. The dress was the impetus behind Google launching Google Images, with former chief executive officer, Eric Schmidt, stating that Lopez’s dress was the most popular search term that the company had ever seen.

The limited-edition sneaker is available in both men and women’s sizes and will be available on Concepts’ web site and stores in Boston and New York.

