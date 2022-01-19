Versace Taps Maluma (and His Dog) for Spring 2022 Advertising Campaign

VERSACE BABY: Donatella Versace is very much in the mood for music lately: After tapping Dua Lipa to front the Versace fall 2021 advertising campaign and walk the brand’s spring 2022 show in Milan, she secured Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma as the face of the men’s spring 2022 ads.

“When I met Maluma for the first time, immediately I felt his energy and his engaging personality. He is a forward thinker and never scared to challenge himself,” said Versace. “He’s the kind of man that makes a difference and makes the world a better place, this makes him the perfect Versace man!”

Maluma defined the appointment as “a dream come true,” also for the opportunity to continue “to represent Colombia globally through music, fashion and much more.”

“Fashion is one of my biggest passions outside of music and being part of Donatella’s vision, and the Versace family, is an honor,” he added.

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Maluma is portrayed against a white backdrop wearing tailored looks in fuchsia and aquamarine as well as a burgundy varsity jacket with the designer’s name embroidered across the heart. Next to him in some of the shots, a special guest – his dog Buda.

Maluma fronts the Versace spring 2022 advertising campaign. Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Versace

Officially launching today, the campaign was teased by Versace herself. The brand’s chief creative officer invited her 7.5 million Instagram followers to guess the star of the ads by sharing a detail of the varsity jacket Maluma wears in the images.

A neck tattoo helped many identify the Reggaeton star.

Maluma has worn Versace on stage and for red carpet events, including the 2021 Met Gala where he wore an all-red, cowboy-inspired leather two-piece suit and walked the stairs with Versace herself.

The singer, who will turn 28 next week and has already collaborated with the likes of Madonna, Shakira, Ricky Martin, J Balvin and The Weeknd, is not new on the fashion block. Previously, he worked with brands including Dsquared2 and Pyer Moss on tour outfits and a performance look, respectively, and last year launched a limited-edition line of ready-to-wear and sneakers with Balmain.