EAST BOUND: Versace is looking East for retail expansion.

The Milan-based luxury house has recently inaugurated two new stores, one in Dubai and the other in Moscow.

Conceived by French architect Gwenael Nicolas, founder of Tokyo-based multidisciplinary creative studio Curiosity, Versace’s new Emirati flagship is located at the luxury shopping destination Dubai Mall.

The unit is characterized by a white marble façade, housing a golden logo placed right above a glass entrance featuring Barocco V-shaped handles.

Inside, the slickness of the white marble is counterbalanced by soft carpets and velvet armchairs worked in powder blue, while an installation of golden louvers, as well as a 3-D iconic Medusa, define the ceiling.

In Moscow, Versace opted for the high-end Barvikha Luxury Village shopping center. There, marble is paired with custom-made eucalyptus wood flooring and glossy glass panels trimmed with golden metal.

As reported, during the three-month period ending Sept. 26, Versace, which was acquired by Capri Holding Ltd. in December 2018, generated revenues of $195 million, compared with $228 million a year ago. Profits were $20 million, up from just $9 million last year. Men’s wear, as well as sneakers and apparel splashed with the immediately recognizable Barocco V pattern, were the best-performing categories in the Versace offering.