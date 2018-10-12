NEW YORK BOUND: Donatella Versace will hold her Versace pre-fall collection in New York on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., WWD has learned. The date has a special meaning for the designer, as it is her late brother Gianni’s birthday. Details about the location are being kept under wraps. This is the first time Versace plans a fashion show for the pre-fall season.

It is understood the decision to show in New York was made before the acquisition of the company last month by Michael Kors Holdings. In a $2.1 billion deal, Versace joined the Kors and Jimmy Choo brands under the Michael Kors Holdings umbrella, which is renaming itself Capri Holdings to reflect the growing and changing group.

The first week of December is shaping up as quite a fashionable one, as Chanel has scheduled its Métiers d’Art collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Dec. 4, as reported.

Other brands are bringing their pre-fall collections outside national borders. As reported, Valentino will hold a runway show in Tokyo on Nov. 27 to present its men’s and women’s pre-fall 2019 collection together for the first time, and Dior plans to stage its first men’s pre-fall runway show with a collection designed by Kim Jones scheduled to bow in Tokyo on Nov. 30.