ALL IN THE NUMBERS: The social media hysteria has died down since last week’s Met Gala, and Versace was the big winner as the top brand for media impact value.

This year’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute “Camp: Notes on Fashion” fueled all sorts of outrageousness and over-the-topness. Dressing eight VIPs, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams and Lupita Nyong’o, helped Versace outdo other designer companies. To walk non-ticket holders through the creative process of each dress’ construction, Versace also shared how-it’s-made videos via the brand’s social channels.

In total, the Met Gala revved up nearly $613 million in MIV, with the leading celebrities being Lady Gaga with a total MIV of $62.9 million, thanks largely to three Brandon Maxwell wardrobe changes in 15 minutes. In second place was a Gucci-clad Harry Styles at $36.8 million in MIV, followed by Thierry Mugler-clad Kim Kardashian at $33.6 million in MIV, Moschino’s favorite chandelier and hamburger Katy Perry at $33.1 million and Serena Williams at $23.4 million.

In the Top Five Brands category, Versace, the sponsor of last year’s record-breaking exhibition “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” was followed respectively by Gucci (this year’s sponsor) at $39.1 million MIV, Dior at $25.5 million MIV, Moschino at $23.3 million MIV and Balmain at $17.6 million in MIV. Jared Leto helped Gucci get loads of attention by carrying a replica of his own head.

Kylie Jenner had the top post — an “if looks could kill” hands-on-hips, staring the camera-down shot. Jenner also generated a total MIV of $2.2 million from the post. That led to 9.2 million likes and 58,100 comments, according to Launchmetrics. She also racked up the fourth and the fifth top posts, with help from her 135.6 million Instagram followers. Keeping things in the family, her older sister Kim Kardashian helped seize the other two top-five spots. Vogue’s pre-Met Gala video of Kardashian primping reeled in more than 18.8 million views. Vogue’s parent company, Condé Nast, is a secondary sponsor of this year’s exhibition and YouTube sprang for a Met Gala table this year. The ever-enterprising reality star secured the third-place ranking with an Instagram post of her clingy Thierry Mugler dress.

Online coverage of the pink-carpeted event also drummed up $115.1 million in MIV. Traditional and social media accounted for the largest voice share with $373.2 million in MIV. Social media alone made up 81.2 percent of that number.