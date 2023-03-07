×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Inside Sephora’s Westfield London Opening

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Glamour at Miu Miu

EXCLUSIVE: Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

It's due to weather.

Backstage at Versace RTW Spring 2023
Versace RTW Spring 2023
Versace RTW Spring 2023
Versace RTW Spring 2023
Versace RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 56 Photos

Versace is showing a day earlier than expected in Los Angeles, California — the destination of choice to unveil its men’s and women’s fall-winter 2023 collection.

Originally set for Friday, the fashion show will now be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Italian house has shifted plans due to the weather. Though it’s been sunny skies so far this week in L.A., the city is expecting rain on Friday.

“Due to adverse weather conditions the Versace Los Angeles show will now take place at the same location the day before,” noted the brand, which is keeping the location confidential.

Related Galleries

Donatella Versace last showed in Milan in September, unveiling a “dark Gothic goddess” muse for spring. Showcasing a line of black, Paris Hilton closed the runway sparkling in a metallic pink jersey minidress and veil.

In the review from September, WWD wrote, “Gigi Hadid, in a long, hooded jersey dress and towering platforms, opened the show, leading a gaggle of witchy women around a dark purple set appointed with hundreds of tall black candles. (Anna Sui would heartily approve of the decor.)

‘Dark Gothic goddess’ is how the press notes sum up the look, Versace declaring that she ‘always loved a rebel — a woman who is confident, smart and a little bit of a diva.’ Cue Paris Hilton, who closed the display wearing a metallic pink jersey minidress and a veil, whisking through the vast room with her chin held high and one hand on her hip. Her pointy pumps had a 5-inch heel resembling a blade, but she might as well have been wearing sneakers.

There was more black than usual in this Versace collection and it look great. Count on Donatella to serve up the fiercest, skinniest, stiletto-swallowing pants — here with a curtain of leather fringe swishing over the derriere. Beefy biker jackets glittering with gold studs mingled with slash-front tops, micro leather miniskirts and lacy baby-doll dresses accessorized with tiaras.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Hot Summer Bags

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad