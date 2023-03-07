EXCLUSIVE: Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Versace is showing a day earlier than expected in Los Angeles, California — the destination of choice to unveil its men’s and women’s fall-winter 2023 collection.

Originally set for Friday, the fashion show will now be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Italian house has shifted plans due to the weather. Though it’s been sunny skies so far this week in L.A., the city is expecting rain on Friday.

“Due to adverse weather conditions the Versace Los Angeles show will now take place at the same location the day before,” noted the brand, which is keeping the location confidential.

Donatella Versace last showed in Milan in September, unveiling a “dark Gothic goddess” muse for spring. Showcasing a line of black, Paris Hilton closed the runway sparkling in a metallic pink jersey minidress and veil.

In the review from September, WWD wrote, “Gigi Hadid, in a long, hooded jersey dress and towering platforms, opened the show, leading a gaggle of witchy women around a dark purple set appointed with hundreds of tall black candles. (Anna Sui would heartily approve of the decor.)

‘Dark Gothic goddess’ is how the press notes sum up the look, Versace declaring that she ‘always loved a rebel — a woman who is confident, smart and a little bit of a diva.’ Cue Paris Hilton, who closed the display wearing a metallic pink jersey minidress and a veil, whisking through the vast room with her chin held high and one hand on her hip. Her pointy pumps had a 5-inch heel resembling a blade, but she might as well have been wearing sneakers.

There was more black than usual in this Versace collection and it look great. Count on Donatella to serve up the fiercest, skinniest, stiletto-swallowing pants — here with a curtain of leather fringe swishing over the derriere. Beefy biker jackets glittering with gold studs mingled with slash-front tops, micro leather miniskirts and lacy baby-doll dresses accessorized with tiaras.”