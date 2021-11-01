×
Versace Taps Professional Skater for Holiday 2021 Campaign

Ice skating talent Rebecca Ghilardi stars in the glamorous images shot by Camille Summers-Valli.

Versace Holiday 2021 Campaign
Versace Holiday 2021 campaign Courtesy of Versace

ICE CAPADES: Versace has tapped Italian professional skater Rebecca Ghilardi to lead the glamorous sport team fronting its holiday 2021 campaign.

Wearing a minidress in the La Greca pattern and holding the Medusa bag in a vibrant red tone, Ghilardi is captured by photographer Camille Summers-Valli performing spins and pirouettes under the snow. 

Inspired by the ice skating sport, other images include models Stella Maxwell and Malika Louback striking dynamic poses in various Versace outfits, including leggings, corsetry-inspired tops, graphic sweaters and crystal mesh minidresses. The set is also decorated with cushions in Baroque prints, as well as maxi duvet blankets.

Versace Holiday 2021 Campaign
Versace Holiday 2021 campaign Courtesy of Versace

Highlighting the Italian brand’s graphic flamboyancy, Versace has just unveiled at the Shanghai IAPM mall a pop-up store embellished with an allover La Greca pattern. The temporary store was inaugurated with a special performance by musicians Karencici, ICE and J.Sheon. 

As reported, Versace fans this holiday season will have the chance to entertain themselves with the “Versace Catwalk: The Complete Collections” tome, a new addition to the successful Catwalk book series, published in the U.K. by Thames & Hudson and in the U.S. by Yale University Press. 

The book, available from this month, retraces the history of the brand founded in 1987 in Milan by the late designer Gianni Versace, whose legacy, after his tragic death in 1997, has been carried on by his sister Donatella, currently Versace’s chief creative officer.

The tome collects 1,200 catwalk images illustrating 120 lineups, with brief texts introducing the brand and each runway collection.

