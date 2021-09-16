Versace Teams Up With Venini on Limited-edition Glass Vases

MEDUSA GOES TO MURANO: Versace has teamed up with Venini on a limited-edition capsule collection, celebrating the Murano-based glassware label’s 100th anniversary.
The capsule, which will be presented in conjunction with Milan Fashion Week from Sept. 20 at both the Venini store on Via Montenapoleone and at the Versace Home flagship on Via Durini, will also be on sale at the luxury brand’s online shop and in select Venini retailers starting in October.
The capsule, combining Venini’s high-end artisanal craftsmanship with Versace’s signature graphic exuberance, includes three different styles, each produced with different techniques and available in a limited quantity of 149 pieces each.
VVV is a black and white blown glass vase realized using the Tessere technique dating back to the ’50s, a sophisticated multistep procedure enabling a textured checkered pattern.
The glass smoking vase is crafted employing another technique, named Canne, where round, pulled glass rod elements are bundled together, fused and then blown to create fascinating color effects.
The capsule also includes a third vase, called Gessato, where, with the Fasce technique, multicolor glass stripes are heat-worked blending into the central body. The piece is then coated with a fine layer of transparent glass obtaining irregular coloring.
This is not the first time that Versace collaborates with Venini. In 1997, the house’s founder Gianni Versace partnered with the glass specialist to craft a limited series of glass items, which have become cult objects among collectors.