Versace Teams Up With Venini on Limited-edition Glass Vases

MEDUSA GOES TO MURANO: Versace has teamed up with Venini on a limited-edition capsule collection, celebrating the Murano-based glassware label’s 100th anniversary.

The capsule, which will be presented in conjunction with Milan Fashion Week from Sept. 20 at both the Venini store on Via Montenapoleone and at the Versace Home flagship on Via Durini, will also be on sale at the luxury brand’s online shop and in select Venini retailers starting in October.

The capsule, combining Venini’s high-end artisanal craftsmanship with Versace’s signature graphic exuberance, includes three different styles, each produced with different techniques and available in a limited quantity of 149 pieces each.