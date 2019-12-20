CRUISING IN THE U.S.A.: Donatella Versace is heading back to the States for resort.

After showing its pre-fall 2019 collection in New York in December 2018 — the brand’s first runway event in the United States — Versace will unveil its resort 2021 lineup in a still undisclosed location in the country.

The runway show, which will include both women’s and men’s looks — Versace is debuting the co-ed format in Milan in February — will take place on May 16, two days before the Gucci resort show to be staged on May 18 in an undisclosed U.S. location.

Then, editors and buyers will fly to Japan to attend the Prada show on May 21 and will have to be back in Europe on May 27 to discover the Dior lineup. Actually, the resort fashion tour will kick off in April with the Giorgio Armani runway show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, followed on May 7 by the Chanel event on the Capri island.